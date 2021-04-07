Numerous School Board Candidates Win Their Respected Elections Tuesday
Here are their unofficial wins:
For the Camdenton R-3 District, Candidates Brian Butts and Gail Griswold won their race.
For Richland R-4, Candidates Ira Moss and and Jerry Pemberton won their race.
For Stoutland R-2, Candidates Shawn Henson and Dustin Britzman won their race.
For Crocker R-2, Candidates Joey Mendez and Joseph Ament won their race.
For Morgan County R-1, Candidates Brad Belt and William Black won their race.
For Miller R-3, Candidates Debra Rogers and Wendy Rains won their race.
For Iberia R-5, Candidates Iva Nelson and Dusty Russel won their race.
For St. Elizabeth R-4, Candidates Valarie Kesel and Alysha O’Neil won their race.
For Warsaw R-9, Candidates Amber Campbell and Michael Schockmann won their race.
For Cole Camp R-1, Candidates Darin Harms and Jordan Kyle won their race.
We’ll bring you more as they come in……