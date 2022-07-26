Numerous fires occur across the Lake area over the weekend, including one large brush fire in the area of Highway 42.

Another massive blaze near Lebanon also consumed several trees and fields.

Several fire departments, including the Tri-County Fire District were hard at work on both fires.

The fire near Lebanon was eventually brought under control and no structures were damaged.

Residents are warned that there is a burn ban throughout most of the Lake Region that remains in effect due to extreme dry conditions in our area.