News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Numerous Wild Fire Plague Lake Area Over Weekend

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Jul 25, 2022 , , ,

Numerous fires occur across the Lake area over the weekend, including one large brush fire in the area of Highway 42.

Another massive blaze near Lebanon also consumed several trees and fields.

Several fire departments, including the Tri-County Fire District were hard at work on both fires.

The fire near Lebanon was eventually brought under control and no structures were damaged.

Residents are warned that there is a burn ban throughout most of the Lake Region that remains in effect due to extreme dry conditions in our area.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Politics Top Stories

Osage Beach Fire District Asking Public For Help To Pass Tax Increase

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News State News

Camden County Library District Offering “Cooling Centers” During Heatwave

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Couple Of Arrests Made By HWP Over The Weekend

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Health Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Representative Lisa Thomas To Hold Town Hall On Healthcare Access For The Lake Area

Jul 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com