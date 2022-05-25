High gas prices in Mid-Missouri are causing trouble for residents who uses OATS Transit services.

According to the company, scheduling cuts have been made due to the gas prices, meaning the service routes have been reduced for older adults and individuals with special needs who rely on the service.

Many of them use those services to attend doctor’s appointments, shop at the grocery store or travel to work.

Some residents report that daily services have been reduced in some of the region to Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 10AM to 2PM.

OATS is funded by the Federal Transit Association, along with local donations, grants and rider fares.

The company says they will continue to update its website and bus schedules to accommodate changes made.