OBFD Final Push For Passage Of Two Ballot Issues

It’s the final push for two ballot issues the Osage Beach Fire District is hoping will be approved by district patrons on Tuesday of next week. Chief Paul Berardi says one issue, a property tax levy, would allow the district to establish a top-notch paramedic program and to purchase a two-person fully-equipped response unit…

29th October 2021

The second issue, asking for $13-million in general obligation bonds, would allow for the building of another station house and the purchase of any equipment needed for its operations. The polls open on Tuesday at 6am and close at 7pm.