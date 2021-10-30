News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

OBFD Final Push For Passage Of Two Ballot Issues

By

 

It’s the final push for two ballot issues the Osage Beach Fire District is hoping will be approved by district patrons on Tuesday of next week. Chief Paul Berardi says one issue, a property tax levy, would allow the district to establish a top-notch paramedic program and to purchase a two-person fully-equipped response unit…

      NEWS-10-30-2021 OBFD FINAL PUSH - 29th October 2021

 

The second issue, asking for $13-million in general obligation bonds, would allow for the building of another station house and the purchase of any equipment needed for its operations. The polls open on Tuesday at 6am and close at 7pm.

 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com