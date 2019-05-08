News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

OBFD: St. Moritz Condominium Fire “Undetermined”

By Leave a Comment

The cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a condominium building in Osage Beach will, officially, go down as undetermined due to the amount of damage. That’s according to Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer who says fire marshals have determined the point of origin to be in a storage unit on the main level deck of the four-unit building in the St. Moritz complex off Route-KK. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were already burning through the roof. Personnel from Mid-County, Rocky Mount and Gravois assisted by land while fireboats from Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach set up an attack from on the Lake. It still took about two-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze, which is not considered to be suspicious, under control. There were no injuries reported and it will now be up to the insurance companies to take over.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!