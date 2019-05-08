OBFD: St. Moritz Condominium Fire “Undetermined”

The cause of a late-night fire that destroyed a condominium building in Osage Beach will, officially, go down as undetermined due to the amount of damage. That’s according to Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer who says fire marshals have determined the point of origin to be in a storage unit on the main level deck of the four-unit building in the St. Moritz complex off Route-KK. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were already burning through the roof. Personnel from Mid-County, Rocky Mount and Gravois assisted by land while fireboats from Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach set up an attack from on the Lake. It still took about two-and-a-half hours to bring the blaze, which is not considered to be suspicious, under control. There were no injuries reported and it will now be up to the insurance companies to take over.