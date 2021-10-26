News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

OBFPD Confident About Ballot Issues With A Week To Go Before Election Day

By

Next Tuesday is election day across the Lake Area but, for most of us, there will not be anything on the ballot. Only those within the Osage Beach Fire District will head to the polls. Chief Paul Berardi says one issue is asking for the district to be able to issue $13-million in general obligation bonds for a new firehouse and equipment needed for it. The other issue is asking for a property tax hike to fund a complete emergency medical first responder program…

      NEWS-10-26-2021 OBFD-1 - 25th October 2021

Berardi also says, up this point, he’s confident based on the feedback received…

      NEWS-10-26-2021 OBFD-2 - 25th October 2021

The polls, next Tuesday, November 2nd, will open at 6am and close at 7pm.

