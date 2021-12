The Osage Beach Fire District loses one of its own due to complications from Covid. A post on the district’s social media site announced the passing of Pete Ickes who served within the district for 40 years. Ickes contributed to the district in several ways including being part of the group that put together funding for the district’s first fire truck, being a founding member of the Osage Beach Fire Association and creating the district’s fire explorer program. Pete Ickes was 76.

