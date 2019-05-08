OBPD, Camden County Sheriff Statistics

The Osage Beach Police made two arrests during the week ending May 5th. 69-year old Dennis Hanner of Osage Beach is accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. 37-year old Aaron Burns of Osage Beach faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The police also responded to 11 reports of stealing.

In Camden County, the Sheriff’s office responded to 905 calls for service. That included 36 animal control calls, four reported burglaries, and nine emotionally disturbed persons. 44 new inmates took up residency at the county jail last week.