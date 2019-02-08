OBPD Looking for Shoplifting Suspects

Osage Beach police are turning to social media in search of information which could help solve a recent shoplifting case. The incident, allegedly, happened at the Target store shortly after 6:30 during the evening of January 21st. There were, apparently, four white male subjects possibly involved in the shoplifting. Pictures of the individuals are posted on the police department’s social media page along with the KRMS News website. Anyone with information should contact Osage Beach police.