The Osage Beach Department of Public Safety reports a handful of arrests for the week ending this past Sunday. Police Todd Davis says two of the arrests were for not showing up to court while one each were for an alleged drunk driving accident, stealing and possessing marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and for making a false report. Officers in Osage Beach also conducted 31 traffic stops, 70 building and area checks and assisted on ambulance and fire district calls 42 times.