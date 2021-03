An O’Fallon man is hurt and his SUV totaled after he was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Miller County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 64-year-old John Sullivan was driving on westbound Highway 54 near Lakeland Drive when he slowed down to merge into traffic.

But a semi-truck came up from behind and rear-ended Sullivan, totaling his Ford Explorer.

Sullivan was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.