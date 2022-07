An O’Fallon teenager is dead and a Ballwin teen injured after being hit while swimming by a pontoon boat.

The highway patrol report says it happened Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake in Taney County when the tri-toon boat operated by 62-year-old Christopher Johnson, of O’Fallon, struck the teenagers before hitting a rock bluff.

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the 16-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries…neither one had been wearing a life jacket at the time.