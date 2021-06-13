Off Duty Firefighter Saves Man In Rolla After Arson Attempt

One man is safe thanks to quick action from an off-duty fire fighter in Rolla.

“A 5:50 he’s in route on his day off to the gym, and this was not a typical way he drives to work. We are very fortunate he caught this! He saw the smoke, started notifying the residents in the apartment and called 911 quickly. Because of that we were able to prevent a great deal of damage and the risk of a life” says Rolla Fire Chief Ron Smith.

He tells KRMS News an investigation into what caused the fire got started as soon as the smoke cleared “we’re very grateful for his response and the dedication. He assisted the individual out of the building and we can hear him on the 911 tape pounding on the doors aggressively, trying to get people to wake up.”

Smith says they figured out a person of interest not long after, and then Jamie Holley of Rolla was arrested and charged with arson and burglary.

The American Red Cross is working with the displaced man who had been living in the apartment complex.