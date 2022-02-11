News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Office Complex A/C Unit Catches Fire In Lake Ozark

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 11, 2022 , , ,

An office complex in Lake Ozark is ok after fire broke out on the roof of the complex.

It happened at the Northshore Plaza off W road on Thursday morning.

In a video posted to Facebook, business owner Joe McDevitt of Black and White Roofing showed fire crews working on the roof to stop the fire.

Sources say the cause of the fire was an A/C unit and minimal damage was done to the building.

Other businesses in the building include All-Cal and United Country.

***You can see the video from Mr. McDevitt below. NOTE: There is foul language, viewer discretion is advised.****

