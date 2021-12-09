News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Officer Involved Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Hickory County

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 9, 2021

The Highway Patrol’s division of Drug and Crime Control is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a woman in Hickory County.

Sheriff Greg Burke indicated that deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Short Lane in Hermitage around 9AM on Wednesday.

Investigators say the women, armed with a knife, had attacked a resident of the property.

A deputy fired his weapon striking the 42-year-old woman, who was fatally injured and then pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the Highway Patrol, the Hickory Country Prosecuting Attorney is also investigating the case.

This remains a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest here on KRMS news.

By Reporter John Rogger

