Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Underway In Miller County

One man’s in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting just east of Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter account is reporting the Division of Drug and Crime Control is now involved in the investigation.

The Tweet says the Miller County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to a home near Saint Anthony on a report of a domestic dispute.

When deputies arrived, investigators say a 35-year-old man grabbed a rifle, and that’s when one deputy shot the man with his gun.

The report shows the man was flown to an area hospital, but nothing else is known right now.

We’ll pass along more details as they become available on News / Talk KRMS.

****Release Details****

At the request of the Miller County Sheriff, the Patrol’s DDCC is investigating an officer involved shooting involving one of their deputies.

On 05-21-2021 at approximately 0236 hours, two deputies responded to a residence near St. Anthony for a reported domestic assault. While attempting to detain a 35 year old male inside the home, he resisted.

Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be turned over to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney for review. This is an open investigation and further details can not be released at this time.