Officers Are Teaming Up To Handle Holiday Traffic

By

Local and statewide law enforcement are joining a regional effort to, hopefully, make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a little safer for those who are hitting the roadways.

The message being sent out for the five-day campaign…”Buckle Up,Every Trip, Every Time.”

During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday alone, more than half of the 279 people killed in traffic accidents nationwide were unrestrained.

The agencies participating in the effort include the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the State Highway Safety Offices in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.

The official holiday period began at 6pm Wednesday night and will come to an end on Sunday at 11:59pm.

