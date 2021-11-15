News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Officers In Lincoln Will Soon Get New Cameras & Bullet Proof Vests

By

Police officers in the city of Lincoln in Benton County will soon be getting new car cameras and bullet-proof vests.

According to Police Chief Bobby Greene, the department was successful in receiving several grants they applied for, which will be helping to pay for the upgrades.

The city is also reporting that sales tax revenue is up 16%, or about $3,000 more than usual, which will help with other expenses.

That’s consistent with revenue increases all across the Lake Area as residents with second homes continue to move away from bigger cities.

