Crime Local News Top Stories

Officers Still Searching For Richland Carjacker

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 19, 2022 , , ,
Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies are still looking to apprehend a 43 year old man wanted for an assault and carjacking in the Richland area last Thursday.

Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines originally told KRMS that a woman reported offering Stephen G. Wachholtz a ride from Eugene to Dixon at his request.

She told deputies that on the way her car began having mechanical problems and she told him she was going to have to go home.

She says Wachholtz then assaulted her, slamming her head into the steering wheel.

When she started to run from the vehicle she says he bit her and grabbed the keys and then drove off in the vehicle.

They’ve since been looking for Wachholtz as well as the stolen car which is a gold four-door 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix.

KRMS contacted the department Sunday but was unable to get any updates on the case.

