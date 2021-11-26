Official Deer Hunting Numbers Released Today

The November firearms deer hunting season is now history across Missouri with Franklin County taking the top spot, statewide, with a total harvest of 5,511 deer.

Here in the Lake Area, Benton County took the top spot reporting a harvest of 4,117…more than 2,300 being button bucks and antlered bucks.

Morgan County had a reported harvest of 3,632 while Camden County was next with 3,086 and Miller County with a harvest of 2,769 deer taken…that’s a total of 13,604 deer taken in the Lake Area over the 11-day season.

Statewide, there were more than 254-thousand deer taken during the November firearms season.

Despite November’s Firearm season coming to an end, deer hunting continues across Missouri.

The second archery season opened on Wednesday and will come to an end on Wednesday, January 15th.

The three-day youth firearms season is also underway starting today (Friday) and going through one-half hour after sunset on Sunday.

The firearms antlerless season will begin December 4th and the firearms alternative methods season will run from Christmas Day through January 4th.

Additionally,the Missouri Department of Conservation has announced a series of three managed deer hunts to take place in December.

Miranda Fredrick, from the conservation department, says that the managed hunts will take place over the weekend of December 11th and 12th at Pershing, Stockton and Francois State Parks.

More information about the managed hunts can be found online at “mostateparks.com”.

***More on the managed hunts:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 24, 2021 – To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation are coordinating efforts to hold managed deer hunts. The following parks will be closed for managed deer hunts Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

Pershing State Park.

Stockton State Park.

Francois State Park.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.