Official Numbers For MO State Fair Released

The official facts and figures regarding this year’s Missouri State Fair have been released.

At the Tuesday announcement Governor Mike Parson and State Fair Director Mark Wolfe confirmed that the 2022 Fair welcomed more than 340,000 visitors over its 11 day run.

The event was held at the Sedalia state fairgrounds from August 11th through the 22nd.

They also announced that entries to the fair totaled 25,846 which was a nine percent increase from 2021, and they say the Drive to Feed Kids at the fair will provide more than 2.4 million meals to Missourians who are food insecure.

Now planning has already begun for next year’s fair which is scheduled for August 10th through 20th.

For more information visit www.MoStateFair.com.

***More info:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson and Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced today that the 2022 Missouri State Fair welcomed more than 340,000 visitors to the annual 11-day agriculture showcase, which was held August 11 – 21, 2022.

“As a third-generation farmer, I greatly enjoy promoting and showcasing Missouri agriculture,” said Governor Parson. “No single event does that better than the Missouri State Fair each year in Sedalia. The State Fair celebrates the projects of our young people and educates consumers about the origin of their food, both testaments to why agriculture remains our state’s top economic driver.”

Governor Parson attended several days of the Missouri State Fair, including providing the keynote address at the annual Military Appreciation Day. The Governor offered special recognition to World War II veteran Charlie Bell, who was among the brave soldiers to storm the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. Now 98 years old, Bell is the last living member of the First Army 125th Cavalry Recon Unit.

“It is my honor to help celebrate the men and women who have protected our freedom and continue to protect us every day,” Governor Parson said. “These men and women sacrificed so much. The least we can do is thank them at this special event and at the daily flag retreat ceremony during the Fair. I was humbled to be in the presence of Mr. Bell and proud to shake his hand.”

Governor Parson and First Lady Parson joined other elected officials, industry leaders, and FFA members to pack share boxes for Feeding Missouri. Meal packing events, donations, and pork processing originating from the Drive to Feed Kids at the 2022 State Fair will provide more than 2.4 million meals to Missourians who are food insecure.

“The agriculture community stepped up in a big way to help address food insecurity during the Missouri State Fair,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “The various food packing events at the State Fair will help citizens in all areas of the state. The Missouri State Fair is agriculture’s biggest family reunion. What a perfect backdrop to come together to assist those in need.”

Entries to the 2022 Missouri State Fair totaled 25,846, a nine percent increase from 2021. FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021 levels. Poultry entries saw a 48 percent increase, and floriculture entries totaled 2,040, a 72 percent increase from the previous year.

“The number of entries and the sheer quality of entries to this year’s fair was tremendous,” said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “Across the fairgrounds, from buildings to the livestock arenas, Missourians brought their very best to showcase. Combining the high-quality entries with the terrific weather and record-setting days for the carnival, the 2022 Missouri State Fair was a winner from start to finish.”

The 2023 Missouri State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20 in Sedalia. To learn more, visit www.MoStateFair.com.