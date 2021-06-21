News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Officials Believe President Biden May Not Make His Goal Of 70% Vaccinated By July 4th

By

The race is on to get 70 percent of Americans vaccinated with just days to go before President Biden’s July 4th deadline.

Appearing on face the nation, Former FDA Commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb says the U. S. Will need to adopt a new strategy to reach the vaccinated now “We need to think about trying to push out the vaccine into community sites where people could get it delivered to them through a trusted intermediary.”

That’s going to mean doctor’s offices, schools, places of employment nationally.

Nearly 65% of adults are at least partially vaccinated, but 30 states lag behind with Mississippi, Wyoming, Alabama and Louisiana at the bottom.

