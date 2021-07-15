News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Officials Pushing Water Safety As We Enter Halfway Point Of The Season

By


Summer’s about halfway through in the Lake Area, but the Captain of the Lake of the Ozarks Captain’s Association is talking about boater education to help stop accidents and deaths on Missouri waters.

“Lake of the Ozarks contributes to 50% of all the incidents that occur, that’s everything from boat crashes and boat related injuries, to boat fatalities” says Captain Doug Beck is also on the LOZ Water Safety Council.

He tells KRMS News the public needs more awareness “people do not have boater education. 86% of the people who get into boating accidents, do not have boating education.”

Beck says everyone could use more education on the water, including locals who own boats and those who come to the lake to rent one.

Back was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com