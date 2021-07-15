Officials Pushing Water Safety As We Enter Halfway Point Of The Season



Summer’s about halfway through in the Lake Area, but the Captain of the Lake of the Ozarks Captain’s Association is talking about boater education to help stop accidents and deaths on Missouri waters.

“Lake of the Ozarks contributes to 50% of all the incidents that occur, that’s everything from boat crashes and boat related injuries, to boat fatalities” says Captain Doug Beck is also on the LOZ Water Safety Council.

He tells KRMS News the public needs more awareness “people do not have boater education. 86% of the people who get into boating accidents, do not have boating education.”

Beck says everyone could use more education on the water, including locals who own boats and those who come to the lake to rent one.

Back was interviewed by Guy Wehman on The Ozarks This Morning.