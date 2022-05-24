We may not be in the heat of summer yet, but it’s certainly getting warm enough already for a tragedy to happen if we aren’t, at least, a little more careful.

“Even temperatures in the 80s can heat the interior of a car to 100 degrees or above, and certainly when you’re talking about temperatures in the 90s we’re talking about the potential to get that temperature in the car to 110 to 120 degrees…so very dangerous and life threatening at that point” says Meteorologist Ray Miller, from the Weatherology Weather Center.

Miller says if you routinely have young kids and/or pets in the vehicle with you…it’s essential to double and even triple check you aren’t leaving them behind when you get to your destination.