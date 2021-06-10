Officials Request More Boats Ahead Of This Weekend’s Guinness World Record Attempt

We’re just a few days away from Lake of the Ozarks attempt at grabbing a world record.

As Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark turns 90 this year, officials are celebrating with a push to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade this weekend.

“Currently it’s held in Malaysia, so not only do we want to bring it to Missouri to celebrate our bicentennial…but also here to Lake of the Ozarks for Bagnell Dam” says Executive Director Heather Brown with the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

She tells KRMS News the Lake Area boat parade will have to beat the 11-hundred-80 boats that set the current record in Malaysia in 2014.

And Brown also says if you plan to be in the boat parade, you have to register to get counted by Guinness “don’t assume we have enough boats, because people may no show that day…so we want to get as many boats as we can. We don’t just want to be the record this Saturday, we want to blow it out of the water.”

Brown says the cost of getting a Guinness official to the Lake for the parade cost $15-thousand and that fee was paid for by a local mortgage company.

You can find out more details and get registered here: https://bestdambirthdaybash.com/boat-parade/