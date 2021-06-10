News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Officials Request More Boats Ahead Of This Weekend’s Guinness World Record Attempt

By

We’re just a few days away from Lake of the Ozarks attempt at grabbing a world record.

As Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark turns 90 this year, officials are celebrating with a push to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade this weekend.

“Currently it’s held in Malaysia, so not only do we want to bring it to Missouri to celebrate our bicentennial…but also here to Lake of the Ozarks for Bagnell Dam” says Executive Director Heather Brown with the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

She tells KRMS News the Lake Area boat parade will have to beat the 11-hundred-80 boats that set the current record in Malaysia in 2014.

And Brown also says if you plan to be in the boat parade, you have to register to get counted by Guinness “don’t assume we have enough boats, because people may no show that day…so we want to get as many boats as we can. We don’t just want to be the record this Saturday, we want to blow it out of the water.”

Brown says the cost of getting a Guinness official to the Lake for the parade cost $15-thousand and that fee was paid for by a local mortgage company.

You can find out more details and get registered here: https://bestdambirthdaybash.com/boat-parade/

Filed Under: Entertainment, Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com