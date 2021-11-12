Officials Say Now Is The Time To Prepare For Winter Weather

With colder temperatures and frozen precipitation pretty much right around the corner, emergency managers, statewide, are teaming up to try and raise awareness levels of how to stay safe during this upcoming winter.

November 15th through the 19th is designated as “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” across Missouri.

A short list of preparations to take, according to MoDOT, include: creating a family emergency plan and kit, assembling a separate emergency kit for your vehicles, making sure you have proper heating sources at home or work and, whenever you can, avoid travel altogether when road conditions are poor.

You can find more on winter weather preparedness on various online sites.