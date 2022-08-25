News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Officials Suggest Low Income Families Apply For Weather Assistance Program

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Aug 22, 2022 , , ,
People usually wait till it’s chilly to think about weatherizing their homes.

But Melinda Smith, of the Missouri Ozarks Community Action’s Weather Assistance Program, says now is a great time for low-income families to apply for help.

Applicants must meet the income requirements, which are based on 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

That means one person could make up to $27,180.00 per year. A family of four could make up to $55,500.00.

The current waiting list for approved energy assistance projects is very short.

If you’d like to apply,  call 1-800-876-3264 or go to www.mocaonline.org and download an application.

Missouri Ozarks serves Pulaski, Camden, Laclede, Miller, Maries, Phelps, Crawford, and Gasconade Counties.

