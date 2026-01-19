Old Highway 5 Closure Announced in Camden County

Some motorists who normally use Old Highway-5 between Valley Crest and Spencer Creek Road will need to find an alternate route for at least part of the day on Wednesday (Jan. 21).

The Road and Bridge Department will be shutting down that stretch to replace a culvert pipe. Hours for the closure or how long the work is expected to take were not announced.

While motorists are being directed to use one of the two roads as a detour to access Highway-5, local traffic will be allowed into the closed part of the roadway.

Any questions about closure should be directed to the Camden County Road and Bridge Department (573-346-4471).