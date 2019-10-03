Olde Tyme Apple Festival Celebrating 40 Years

Another area festival is celebrating an anniversary this year. This weekend’s Olde Tyme Apple Festival in Versailles will mark the 40th year for the event. Festivities begin Friday evening and last through Sunday afternoon. Pageants, a cruise-in, sock-hop, and crowning of the king and queen highlight Friday’s schedule. There’s a parade Saturday morning, along with a fun zone for kids, quilt show, live entertainment, and a car show round out the schedule.