Olean Man Accused of Molesting Teen

The Miller County Prosecutor has charged an Olean man after he allegedly fondled a teenager while she was sleeping. The alleged victim, a 15-year old girl, told authorities that she was staying with a friend at Patrick Wells’ home when she woke up to find him lying next to her and touching her private areas. Wells is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, which means the victim was under 17 and the alleged molester was more than four years older than her.