An Omaha woman is seriously injured when she was struck by the propeller after jumping into the water from a pontoon boat. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened late Friday afternoon near the 21-mile mark in Miller Hollow Cove in Camden County. 26-year-old Payton Newlin was taken to Lake Regional before being flown to University Hospital. The operator of the boat, a 51-year-old man from Fort Meyers, Florida, was not injured.

