One Charged After Fleeing, Wrecking

A one-vehicle accident on U.S. 54 at Route-V in Miller County sends a Montreal man to the emergency room and comes to an end with charges being filed. The Highway Patrol report indicates it happened shortly after 3:40 Wednesday morning when the SUV driven westbound by 25-year-old Shawn Dinwiddie ran off the roadway. Dinwiddie overcorrected sending the SUV back across the center before striking a construction sign and travelling off the roadway again. Dinwiddie was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional. He faces two pending charges of fourth-degree assault along with one count each of resisting arrest, DWI and failure to maintain the right side of the roadway resulting in a crash.