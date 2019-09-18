One Cited After Rollover Accident in Camdenton

A Camdenton man is cited after a rollover accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened around noon on Highway 54 in front of McDonald’s in Camdenton. The CPD says 25-year old Travis Simmons was eastbound in the inside lane driving behind a vehicle driven by Kyrah Lewis of Roach. Lewis attempted to pull into the turn lane but had to brake when another vehicle pulled in as well. That left Simmons with nowhere to go. His vehicle collided with the Lewis vehicle and rolled over. Simmons was uninjured but was cited for following too closely.