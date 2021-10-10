One Dead After Bass Boat Runs Aground On Table Rock Lake

An Arkansas man is dead after the bass boat he was riding in runs aground on Table Rock Lake in Stone County. The highway patrol’s water patrol division says it happened shortly after 6:00 Saturday morning when the operator of the boat failed to keep proper look out sending the boat onto the shore before striking a tree and a gravel embankment. One passenger, 75-year-old Elmer Dirck, from Gravette, Arkansas, was flown to a Springfield hospital where he died later in the day. The operator of the boat, apparently, escaped injury.