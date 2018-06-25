News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

One Dead After Freak Accident in Miller County

A freak accident in Miller County blocks the roadway for several hours and takes the life of a West Virginia man. The highway patrol says it happened around 2:00 Monday afternoon on Highway-17 just north of Saline Road. A semi carrying a load of logs, allegedly, crossed over the center where it was hit by a dump truck causing the load of logs to empty onto the highway striking a pick-up truck and a car. The driver of the pick-up, identified as 76-year-old Franklin Alford of Harrison, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured. It’s at least the third fatal wreck, including one involving a golf cart, over the past week in the Lake Area. The roadway was re-opened about six hours later.

