One Dead After Suspected DWI Crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 3, 2022

One person is taken into custody after a fatal accident on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened Friday night when 32-year-old Miles Aldrich, of Camdenton, was northbound when he tried to swerve to avoid a motorcycle in front of him, instead, hitting the motorcycle from behind which was operated by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton. Both vehicles then struck barrier walls before hitting a third northbound vehicle driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union. Fairchild was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Hunt and her passenger, 55-year-old Craig Hunt also from Union, were seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital. Aldrich suffered moderate injuries and after medical evaluation was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold. He faces pending charges of DWI involving the death of another and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. The accident caused the Niangua Bridge along north highway-5 to be shut down in both directions for several hours.

