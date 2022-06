One person is dead and a Lake Area resident injured in a two-car accident on westbound-54 at Hamman Drive in Cole County.

The highway patrol says it happened Thursday afternoon when 84-year-old Mary Chegwidden, of Jefferson City, tried to cross 54 pulling into the path of 40-year-old Shaun McClure Of Eldon.

Chegwidden was pronounced dead a short time later at Capital Region.

McClure suffered moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital.