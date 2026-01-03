One Dead Following Pursuit on Interstate-44 in Phelps County

One person is dead following a pursuit on Interstate-44 at the 176-mile marker in Phelps County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning with the pursuit coming to an end when the vehicle being pursued ran off the road and struck a cable barrier before going airborne and striking a bridge support pillar.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no details released why he was running from law enforcement.