One person is dead and three others are injured after a boat being operated too fast for conditions hit a wake ejecting the driver and causing the passengers to fall and impact the boat. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened early Friday night at the 8-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Miller County. The operator of the boat, 41-year-old Timothy Ridens of Staunton, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene the following day. Two passengers were seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital while a third passenger refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. None of the four had been wearing a life jacket at the time.

Post navigation