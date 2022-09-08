One person is dead and three others seriously hurt after a two-vehicle accident in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened early Wednesday night at U.S. 54 and Wagon Trail Road. 32-year-old Tiffany Dust, from Urbana, attempted to turn onto 54 and pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange, of Camdenton. Dust was pronounced dead at the scene. Lange and two passengers in the Dust vehicle, 33-year-old Phillip Dust and a 4-year-old girl, both also from Urbana, were seriously hurt…the 4-year-old was flown to University Hospital while the two men were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

