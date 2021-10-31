News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

One Dead, Two Others Injured In Camden County Accident

By

One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle accident on Rte-F near Indian Park Road in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon when 33-year-old Jason Gardner, of Camdenton, failed to negotiate a curve. The Mustang Gardner was driving traveled off the road striking two signs before overturning, striking a tree and then coming to rest upright. All three of the occupants, including Gardner, were ejected from the car. Pronounced dead at the scene was 32-year-old Lizajane Linebarger of Camdenton. A second passenger, 30-year-old Steve Montgomery, also from Camdenton, suffered moderate injuries while Gardner suffered minor injuries…he was treated at Lake Regional.

