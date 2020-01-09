One Dead, Two Others Serious Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Camden County

One person is dead and two others seriously hurt in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 Wednesday night on highway-Z just south of Coffman Bend Drive. The patrol says 49-year-old Gerald Beck, from Climax Springs, had exited his vehicle and was standing in the roadway when two others from Climax Springs, 67-year-old Phillip Johnston and 43-year-old Sean Johnston, pulled over to try helping. That’s when a pickup driven by 55-year-old Kevin Manns, also from Climax Springs, hit all three of the men. Phillip Johnston died at the scene while the other two were seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional. It is the first fatality accident in the Lake Area reported this year by the highway patrol.