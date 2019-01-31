One Hurt, Charged with DWI After Wreck in Miller County

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 near Eldon Road in Miller County sends one person to the hospital. The highway patrol says it happened around 7:10 Wednesday night when the car driven by 72-year-old John Trantham, of Lake Ozark, crossed over the center of the road, striking a pickup driven by 30-year-old Jeremy Lattimer, of Gravois Mills. Both were wearing seat belts at the time. Trantham was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional. He faces a pending for DWI in connection to the accident.