A two-car accident on highway-65 at Route-P in Benton County sends one person to the E-R with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday night when 73-year-old Mary Haluptzok, from Ionia, crossed into the path of 32-year-old Casey Curry, of Sedalia.

Haluptzok was seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

Curry was uninjured.