One Hurt in Boating Accident; Highway/Water Patrol Weekend Reports

An outing on the water comes to an end with a trip to the E-R for a St. Louis woman. The highway patrol says it happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon around the 3.5 mile marker of the Glaize Arm in Camden County. A boat operated by 53-year-old man from Ballwin, struck a wake tossing an occupant, 61-year-old Rita Akin of St. Louis, into the air. Akin suffered minor injuries when she came back down hard impacting the seat. She was treated at Lake Regional.

On the roads, the Highway Patrol reported at least ten arrests in the lake area, including two each for DWI and BWI. There were at least six fatalities on Missouri’s roadways this past weekend. None occurred in the lake region.