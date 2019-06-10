News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

One Hurt in Boating Accident; Highway/Water Patrol Weekend Reports

By Leave a Comment

An outing on the water comes to an end with a trip to the E-R for a St. Louis woman. The highway patrol says it happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon around the 3.5 mile marker of the Glaize Arm in Camden County. A boat operated by 53-year-old man from Ballwin, struck a wake tossing an occupant, 61-year-old Rita Akin of St. Louis, into the air. Akin suffered minor injuries when she came back down hard impacting the seat. She was treated at Lake Regional.

On the roads, the Highway Patrol reported at least ten arrests in the lake area, including two each for DWI and BWI.  There were at least six fatalities on Missouri’s roadways this past weekend.  None occurred in the lake region.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!