A one-car crash on Missouri-135 north of Ehlers Road, in Morgan County, sends a 60-year-old from Stover to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates that Dietrick Warnke fell asleep sending his car off the roadway before striking a field entrance, becoming airborn and then rolling onto its top. Warnke was wearing a seat belt at the time and escaped with moderate injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Sedalia.