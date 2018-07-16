One Hurt, One Arrested After Wreck in Miller County

A St. Louis man is seriously injured with a second St. Louis man facing pending charges after an, alleged, DWI wreck in Miller County. The highway patrol reports that it happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on highway-52 west of Versailles Avenue. The vehicle driven by 44-year-old James Curry ran off the road after he failed to negotiate a curve sending the vehicle overturning several times down an embankment. A passenger, 52-year-old Sylvester Johnson, was seriously hurt and taken to University Hospital…he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Curry, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. Curry also faces pending charges of felony DWI causing serious physical injury and other traffic-related charges. He was treated and then taken to the Miller County Jail.