One Hurt When Boat Hits Wake

The string of injury incidents on the water at Lake of the Ozarks continues with an Illinois woman suffering moderate injuries. The water patrol division reports that it happened right around 6:00 Wednesday evening at the 12-mile mark of the main channel. 68-year-old Sandra Ferega, of Darien, Illinois, was a passenger on a 30-foot tritoon that hit a large wake causing Ferega to fall in the boat. She was taken to Lake Regional while the operator of the boat, 68-year-old Gary Rabideau of Wilmington, Illinois, was not injured.