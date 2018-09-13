One Hurt When Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel

Two 19-year olds from Camdenton and Gravois Mills are lucky to escape serious injury after one of them fell asleep behind the wheel of a car. Ryan Fife was driving on 135 south of Buttons Road when he dozed off. The car went off the road and hit a mailbox. Samantha Atherton was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. Fife was uninjured. The Highway Patrol and Morgan County Sheriff’s office handled the call shortly before 9:30 Wednesday morning.