One in Custody After Pursuit Comes to End in Lake Ozark Area

A pursuit Monday night which started in Callaway County comes to an end in the Lake Ozark area. That’s according to a confirmed report from Police Chief Gary Launderville who says, while not many details are available at this time, spike strips were used near Lakeland and Hwy-54 to stop the vehicle. One person is in custody and, apparently, was taken to the Miller County Jail on possible charges of DWI and resisting arrest. KRMS News will pass along more details when released.